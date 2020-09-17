Ajith Kumar to sport two looks in 'Valimai'?

Actor Ajith Kumar is beyond any doubt, one of the biggest and most celebrated stars in the Tamil film industry. The undisputed 'Ultimate Star' of Kollywood is loved by one and all due to his grand reel image, unique dialogue delivery and impressive selection of roles. He has starred in several well-received blockbusters--right from Mankatha to the Pongal sensation Viswasam and proved that his box office stamina is second to none.

Ajith will soon be turning his attention to the eagerly-awaited Valimai, which is touted to be an action-packed thriller. The movie has created a fair deal of buzz among fans for a variety of reasons and this suggests that it has the potential to be a major player at the box office.

According to a report carried by Thandora Times, Valimai will feature Ajith in two different avatars and do full justice to his reel image. The mass hero will also reportedly be playing a character with negative shades in the biggie. Ajith had sported two different looks in the previously-mentioned Viswasam, which featured him the role of a caring father.

Valimai is being produced by Boney Kapoor, who had bankrolled Ajith's previous big release Nerkonda Paarvai. The film also reunites the Veeram star with promising filmmaker H Vinoth, who had helmed the Pink remake. The flick is likely to have quite a few action sequences and thrilling twists. Several key scenes have been shot in exotic locations and might have an international feel.

The buzz is that Kaala actress Huma Qureshi will be seen playing the leading lady in the movie.

Valimai was originally supposed to hit screens this Diwali but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is expected to release sometime next year. The exact date is likely to be finalised in the coming months.