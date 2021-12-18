Ajith Kumar's next movie to be less action-packed than 'Valimai', confirms director

Kollywood star Ajith Kumar is set to collaborate with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor for his new movie, titled Thala 61, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans.

Speaking to Times of India, the Theeran helmer said that the biggie will have plenty of hard-hitting dialogues and touch upon a universally-relevant subject. He added that it will be low on action sequences, which may make it a 'different' experience for Ajith fans.

This will be the Viswasam hero's third consecutive collaboration with Vinoth and Kapoor. The trio first collaborated for the 2019 release Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. It featured the star in the role of a lawyer and highlighted that 'no means no'. The film did well at the box office while receiving rave reviews. It had an impressive cast that included Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, Rangaraj Pandey and Vidya Balan. The Paa actor played Ajith's wife in the film that marked her Kollywood debut.

Their latest film Valimai is set to hit the screens this January. The action-thriller features Ajith in the role of a cop and caters to an urban mass audience. It stars Karthikeya, who rose to fame with his work in the Telugu movie RX 100, as the antagonist and marks his Tamil debut. Valimai features Huma Qureshi as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Mankatha star. The two, however, don't have any romantic scenes in the flick. This will be the second Tamil movie of her career as she had previously acted alongside 'Superstar' Rajinikanth in the Dhanush-backed Kaala



Valimai has, meanwhile, become a craze. Some time ago, fans asked cricketer Moeen Ali for updates about the flick during England's match against India in Chennai. Ajith soon urged his supporters to refrain from indulging in such acts. Judging by this, Valimai is a winner in the making.