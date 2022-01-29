Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' to hit the screens on March 4?

Actor Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie Valimai is likely to hit the screens on March 4 depending on the Covid-19 cases in the country, according to reports. The team may make an official announcement on this matter in the days to come. The biggie was originally slated to release during Pongal but the plan was dropped at the minute due to the 'third wave'. It remains to be seen whether it's able to keep its date with the audience this time around.

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, is an action-thriller that revolves around what happens when a cop locks horns with a dangerous foe. It features high-octane action scenes at par with the ones seen in Hollywood releases. The flick stars Huma Qureshi, who made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth's Kaala, as the female protagonist and marks her first collaboration with the mass hero. She, however, does not play his love interest in the movie. The makers wanted to film romantic sequences on the two but dropped the idea. The cast includes Kartikeya of RX 100 fame, Yogi Babu and Bani J.

This marks Ajith and Vinoth's second consecutive collaboration with Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. The trio collaborated for the 2019 release Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. It featured the star in the role of a lawyer and highlighted the importance of consent. The courtroom drama did well at the box office while receiving rave reviews. It had an impressive cast that included Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, journalist Rangaraj Pandey and Bollywood star Vidya Balan.

Ajith, meanwhile, is set to reunite with Vinoth for AK 61. The biggie is touted to be an actioner with an intense story. It is likely to feature Tabu, who acted alongside the Veeram star in the 2000 release Kandukondain Kandukondain as the leading lady. Pan-India artist Prakash Raj too is a part of the cast.