Akshay Kumar fans criticise Filmfare Awards 2020, say 'Teri Mitti' from 'Kesari' deserved Best Lyrics honour

The Filmfare Awards 2020 was held in Guwahati on February 15, 2020 and this gave movie lovers a reason to rejoice. When all was said and done, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy emerged as the big winner and bagged most of the top honours. The Simmba hero and Alia bagged the 'Best Actor' and 'Best Actress' awards and this took social media by storm. The film also emerged victorious in the 'Best Lyrics' category with Ankit Tewari and Divne walking away with the spoils for penning Apna Time Aayega. This has upset Akshay Kumar fans as they felt that the patriotic Teri Mitti from Kesari would have been a better choice than the rap number.

Here are some of the most biting tweets on the issue.

Sack full of #FilmfareAwards to that NANGA Gutter boy ..

This sold out #Bollywood is responsible for the downfall of our new generation..

Govt must look into this..#BoycottFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/3ylR1QI6Be — जया ✨🚩 (@Modified_Jaya07) February 17, 2020

@filmfare is shit why the hell Alia bhat won best female actor award what she done so amazing in movie? @manojmuntashir's Teri mitti is lakhs time better that that nanga punga stuff. Can't understand bollywood,it's getting shitty day by day#BoycottFilmfareAwards #BoycottFilmFare https://t.co/zwyTlX3vJX — Manjot Singh منجوت۔ ਮਨਜੋਤ मनजोत (@ManjotSinghKal3) February 17, 2020

Worst filmfare awards...some splendid movies were ignored .was never expected from such a jury..is it only to please d boss @karanjohar or to please @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone .Teri Mitti' song...super30 movie..ShushantSingh..ignored #BoycottFilmfareAwards @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/sBCN3BndsS — Rohit Batwada (@RohitBatwada) February 17, 2020

Coming back to Gully Boy, it also bagged top honours in seven other categories, which helped it grab plenty of attention.

The Zoya Akhtar-helmed musical drama, which hit screens on Feb. 14, 2019, revolved around the exploits of a promising street rapper and clicked with the aam junta. It was chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars but failed to make the nomination shortlist. The film had a stellar cast that also included Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Siddhant Chaturvedi of Inside Edge fame.

On the other hand, Kesari was a period drama and dealt with the events leading up to the Battle of Saragarhi. The biggie bagged several Filmfare nominations but failed to win any awards. Its cast also included Parineeti Chopra and Firangi actor Edward Sonnenblick

Meanwhile, with the controversy in full swing, Ranveer is working on 83 that revolves around India's triumph in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film has a pan-India cast that includes the likes of Jiiva, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Punjabi actor Ammy Virk. It is slated to release this April.

On the other side, the 'Khiladi' will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited actioner Sooryavanshi, directed by mass directed Rohit Shetty. He also has Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb and the much-hyped Bachchan Pandey in his kitty.

