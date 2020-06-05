Akshay Kumar only Indian actor in Forbes 2020 list of world’s highest-paid celebrities

Akshay Kumar is arguably one of the biggest and most popular names in Hindi cinema. The actor enjoys a strong fan following due to his charismatic personality, humble nature and box office power. The star recently secured the 52nd position in Forbes’ list of ‘World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities 2020, becoming the only Indian actor to make the cut. The Airlift hero, had earnings of around Rs 366 crore between June 2019 and May 2020 and beat Hollywood actor Will Smith and Jennifer Lopez in style. He also secured a higher position than renowned singer Rihanna.

Many feel, ‘Akki’ managed to make it to the coveted list because of his impressive lineup of movies and his recent collaboration with streaming giant Amazon for The End.

Meanwhile, Akshay recently grabbed a fair deal of attention when pledged to donate Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in India. He also urged people to take the lockdown seriously and refrain from stepping out of their house for ‘non-essential’ tasks.

On the work front, ‘Khiladi’ was last seen in the December release Good Newwz that did well at the box office despite releasing days after the Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3. The film had an impressive that included Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

He is awaiting the release of the much-hyped Sooryavanshi, featuring him in the role of a cop. The actioner, helmed by top filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is the latest entry into the ‘Rohit Shetty Cop Universe’. The film features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and reunites her with her Namaste London co-star. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Jackie Shroff.

Akshay also has Laxmmi Bomb in his kitty. The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, is a remake of the Tamil hit Kanchana. The buzz is that the horror-comedy will skip the theatrical route and release directly on a popular streaming platform.

