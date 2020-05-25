Akshay Kumar, R Balki begin outdoor shoot for short film on coronavirus awareness in Mumbai

In a development that could well signal the restarting of outdoor shootings, actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker R Balki are shooting a film on awareness about COVID-19.

The shooting is taking place in the Kamalistan Studio located in Jogeshwari, the western suburbs of Mumbai.

It has been commissioned by Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

A letter by Yugal Kishore Joshi, Director, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation to the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, seeking permission, states that the film is part of the initiative to promote positive behavioural change towards better hygiene and related practices in the fight against coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The letter states: "In the current context of the coronavirus situation to promote good hygiene practices and inspire people to rejoin the workforce the Department, with support of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has initiated the production of a short audiovisual spot/advertisement, the lead role of which is being played by Akshay Kumar, a popular film actor and also a Swachh Bharat brand ambassador. The director of the film is R Balki."

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

The project manager is Anil Naidu.

The dates of shooting mentioned were 22, 23 and 25 May.

Some of the photos and videos that DH accessed, shows the crew wearing masks and taking all precautions including disinfection.

Akshay Kumar and R Balki had worked earlier - Pad Man (2018) and Mission Mangal (2019).

Last week, the apex body of film and TV industry workers, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), made a formal request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to resume post-production activities of film, TV shows and entertainment projects.

The FWICE has suspended work in sets and studios from 19 March, days before the India lockdown, came into force.

Last week, Thackeray, during a video-conference, told representatives of the entertainment industry, a majority of them from Marathi TV, films and theatre, to devise a plan of action for resumption of activities.