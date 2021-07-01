Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet to team up for 'Ratsasan' remake?

Popular actor Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet are set to team up for the Hindi remake of the popular Tamil thriller Ratsasan, according to tracker Sreedhar Pillai. This will mark the first collaboration between the two.

The incredible acting machine and star @akshaykumar is doing the Hindi remake of @TheVishnuVishal’s super hit thriller #Ratsasan with @Rakulpreet playing @Amala_ams role. To be directed by #BellBottom director #RanjitTewari. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 30, 2021

Rakul, who made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan, has carved a niche for herself in the industry with films such as De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan. The perception is that working with an A-list star like Akki may help her emerge as a bankable name in the Hindi film industry.



Ratsasan, directed by Ram Kumar, featured Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead and proved to be a gamechanger for them. It revolved around a police officer's attempts at hunting down a serial killer and received rave reviews for its intriguing screenplay. The flick was remade in Telugu as Rakshasudu with Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. The Tollywood version became a hit.

Akshay, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be seen in Bell Bottom. He also has Sooryavanshi, directed by mass director Rohit Shetty, in his kitty. It is a part of Bollywood's 'cop universe' and features the seasoned actor in a macho avatar. The cast includes Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. He will also be seen in Rakshabandhan, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey. There have also been talks of him replacing Kartik Aaryan in the Karan Johar-backed Dostana 2.

Rakul, on the other hand, was last seen in the underwhelming Sardar Ka Grandson. She is awaiting the release of Attack, starring John Abraham, and her Tamil movie Aayalaan. She is also part of Ajay Devgn's upcoming movies Mayday and Thank God. The actor had been signed on to essay a key role in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 release Indian/Hindustani, which has been put on hold.