Akshay Kumar reveals he drinks cow urine everyday

Akshay Kumar reveals he drinks cow urine everyday for 'Ayurvedic' reason

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 10 2020, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 21:38 ist
Akshay Kumar file photo

Reminiscing his experience with Bear Grylls while shooting for 'Into the Wild', Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar revealed that he drinks cow urine everyday for 'Ayurvedic' reasons.

Edward Michael Grylls OBE, on Thursday, joined Akshay Kumar and his 'Bell Bottom' co-star Huma Qureshi on a live Instagram chat, where Qureshi asked them about the 'elephant poo tea' that they were seen drinking in the show's trailer.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@beargrylls @iamhumaq @discoveryplusindia @discoverychannelin

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

"How did he (Bear Grylls) convince you to drink the elephant poo drink?," asked Huma.

"I was not worried, I was too excited. Because of Ayurveric reason, I have cow urine everyday. so this (Elephant poo drink) was okay," Akshay Kumar replied.

Later during the chat, the 'Into the Wild' host mentioned that even though he did not know Akshay Kumar personally, he instantly knew that he was a fun guy with no ego. He was also very impressed with Kumar's fitness. He said, "Out of all the guests we have had over the years, he is definitely Tier-1."

The two also said that they were looking forward to do something else together.

The much-anticipated episode of the adventure show, hosted by ace adventurer Grylls, will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app and on September 14 on Discovery Channel.

Prior to Akshay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth had accompanied Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Akshay Kumar
Bear Grylls
Entertainment
Huma Qureshi
bollywood
Into the Wild

What's Brewing

102-carat diamond could fetch up to $30 mn at auction

102-carat diamond could fetch up to $30 mn at auction

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

 