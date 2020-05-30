Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ to skip theatrical release? Here’s the latest update

A leading website had recently reported that the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb would release directly on Hotstar and skip the theatrical route amid the COVID-19 crisis, which ruffled a few feathers. Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja has now reacted to the speculation and made it clear that ‘nothing is confirmed’. Speaking to DH, he said that it would not be wise to believe such reports till they are confirmed by ‘Khiladi’ himself.

“Akshay’s quite active on the social media and usually shares all major updates about his films with fans. He has not commented on this so far. Similarly, Fox Studios is silent on the matter. If Laxxmi Bomb is getting a digital only release then Akshay or the production house (or distributor) will let us know. Till then it is all hearsay,” he added.

Laxmmi Bomb, directed by ace filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, is a horror-comedy that features the 2.0 villain in a new avatar. A remake of the Kollywood hit Kanchana, it stars Kiara Advani of Kabir Singh fame as the heroine and is an important release for ‘Preeti’. Some time ago, the Mass/Meri Jung director had exited the project over creative differences but agreed to be a part of the biggie after Akki intervened.

Meanwhile, Akshay is also awaiting the release of the much-hyped Sooryavanshi that features him in the role of a cop. The actioner, helmed by Rohit Shetty, is touted to be a paisa vasool entertainer and the potential to be a smash hit. It features Katrina Kaif as the heroine and reunites her with her Namaste London co-star.

The cast also includes Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film was supposed to release in March but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new date is likely to be finalised once things return to normal.

Also read: Grateful to COVID-19 frontline workers for saving lives: Akshay Kumar