Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bachchan Pandey' goes on floors

'Bachchan Pandey' reportedly features Akshay Kumar in a new avatar

PTI
PTI, Jaisalmer,
  • Jan 06 2021, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 17:46 ist
Actor Akshay Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar, began production on Wednesday here, the makers have announced.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, along with the cast and crew of his upcoming action-comedy, travelled to the city last week.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arshad Warsi.

"Straight from the Muhurat Shot of #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey," the post shared on Nadiadwala Grandson official Twitter handle read.

Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji of Housefull 4 fame, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Prateik Babbar.

The film will see Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor; Sanon as a journalist, who wishes to be a director and Warsi as a struggling actor.

The makers are yet to reveal character details of other cast members.

Bachchan Pandey is scheduled to be released this year. P

