Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ to release directly on a streaming platform? Here’s what we know

The Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, which was originally slated to hit screens this Eid, will not be able to keep its date with the audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. A few websites recently reported that, following the setback, the makers of the biggie had decided to release it on a streaming platform (Hotstar/Disney Plus) and skip the theatrical route, which ruffled a few feathers. However, according to the latest reports, the rumours were incorrect as the movie is expected to arrive in theatres once the COVID-19 situation improves.

The general feeling is that releasing Laxmmi Bomb in theatres is likely to be a ‘best for business’ in the long run as ‘Akki’ is a big name and can rake in the moolah.

Laxmmi Bomb directed by Ragava Lawrence, is a remake of the Tamil hit Kanchana and features ‘Khiladi’ in a new avatar. It stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with her Good Newwz co-star. ‘Preeti’ is going through a terrific phase on the work front and many feel that the film has the potential to help her add a new dimension to her career.

The film was in the news some time ago, when Lawrence had opted out of the project due to creative differences. The matter was ultimately resolved, which prompted the Mass director to return to the project.

Given all that has transpired, Laxmmi Bomb is a crucial release for Lawrence and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to deliver the goods.

Coming back to Akshay, he is currently doing his bit to help the country in these challenging times. The actor donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund to help those affected by the pandemic. He also urged the aam janta to respect the lockdown. The coronavirus crisis had a severe impact on his professional plans. Sooryavanshi could not hit screens in March while Laxxmi Bomb missed the Eid slot.

Credit: LetsOTT