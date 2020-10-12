Akshay Kumar starts shooting for Yash Raj Films-backed ‘Prithviraj’

Superstar Akshay Kumar has started shooting for Yash Raj Films' (YRF) biopic on Samrat Prithiviraj Chauhan.

Titled Prithviraj, the movie will be directed by critically-acclaimed filmmaker Chandraparaksh Dwivedi. YRF is producing the project.

Dwivedi said the team is excited to return to the sets after over six months long production shutdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Yes, we have resumed Prithviraj shoot at YRF studios and the entire team is excited to have a great shooting schedule!” the director said in a statement.

Akshay essays the titular character in the film, while Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar plays Sanyogita.

Prithviraj was announced last year in September and had completed the major portion of its filming before the pandemic.

According to the release issued by the makers, an extravagant set has been built inside the YRF Studios compound and all safety precautions have been put in place for a smooth shoot.

Prithviraj also features actors Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

Akshay recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of espionage thriller film Bell Bottom in the UK. The actor is also looking forward to the release of his horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb. The film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on November 9