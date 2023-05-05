Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ to release on Eid 2024

Superstar Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the theatres on Eid next year, the makers announced Friday.

The film is produced by Pooja Entertainment and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. South star Prithviraj Sukuraman plays the antagonist.

“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of our most ambitious projects and it has been a dream come true to work with three legends in their own rights- Akshay Sir, Prithviraj and Tiger. Their captivating screen energy amalgamated with world class action sequences along with entertainment, will blow away people’s mind. We can’t wait for the audiences to witness this grand spectacle in the theatres on Eid 2024," producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani said in a statement.

The upcoming action entertainer is part of Pooja Entertainment's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan franchise. The original film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, released in 1998.

Zafar, who has also penned the movie, said working on a franchise like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was a tough and enjoyable experience.

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!" he said.

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh said the camaraderie between Kumar and Shroff will captivate the audience.

"The camaraderie between Akshay Sir & Tiger will captivate the audiences with their enigmatic screen presence, undeterred energy and high-octane action sequences woven magically together by Ali .We can’t wait for the audience to come see the film on Eid 2024," she said.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ film.

Producers are Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

The film has been shot in various locations across Scotland, London, India and UAE.