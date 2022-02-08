Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to star in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be starring in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It will hit the screens on Christmas 2023.
The makers made the announcement via a video of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, sharing a glimpse about what the film would be like.
Christmas of 2023 will be hot 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/cYSosiOzhj @akshaykumar @vashubhagnani @iTIGERSHROFF @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms @iHimanshuMehra @AAZFILMZ #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan #PoojaEntertainment
— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 8, 2022
Producer Vashu Bhagnani says, "It's a film very close to my heart as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite Davidji. It is heartening to see my Chote Miyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film."
"I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023," he added.
Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films, and written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Besides Vashu Bahgnani, the movie is produced Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar.
Produced by Pooja Entertainment production, the film is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
