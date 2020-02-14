Akshay Kumar to play a triple role in his next, titled 'Baap Re Baap'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, on Thursday (February 13, 2020), took to Twitter and announced that he will be playing a triple role in this next movie, titled Baap Re Baap. While sharing the good news, he unveiled a quirky still in which he is seen in three completely different avatars.

"Ek se bhale do, do se bhale teen…Baap Re Baap, A Masaledaar entertainer coming your way soon. Watch out ! #BaapReBaap," he tweeted.

The film is touted to be a commercial entertainer and reportedly revolves around the exploits of three generations of a family. The names of the other cast members are likely to be revealed in the coming days.

Akshay, one of the most bankable names in Bollywood, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He was last seen in the comedy-entertainer Good Newwz, which did well at the box office despite releasing just a few days after the Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. The film had a stellar cast that also included Udta Punjab star Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani.

'Khiladi' currently has several big movies in his kitty including Laxxmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. Laxxmi Bomb, directed by Tollywood/Kollywood filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, is a remake of the Tamil Kanchana and features Akki in a new avatar. It is slated to hit screens this Eid.

On the other hand, Sooryavanshi is the latest offering from the Rohit Shetty cop universe and features the Padman hero in the role of a police officer. It stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady, which has grabbed plenty of attention.

Akshay will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey and the Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed Prithviraj. The former is an actioner featuring plenty of mass elements. It was originally supposed to be a remake of Ajith Kumar's Veeram. However, the latest reports suggest that the plan has been dropped and makers have chosen a fresh subject. Coming to Prithviraj, it is a historical drama and revolves around the exploits of the valiant king Prithviraj Chauhan. It has Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar as the heroine and marks her Bollywood debut.