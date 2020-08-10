Akshay Kumar wins hearts by wishing a die-hard fan on his birthday

There’s no denying the fact that Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular and sought-after young stars in the Hindi film industry. A sincere performer, he enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence, bindass nature, and intelligent selection of roles. He has acted in quite a few big films and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

‘Akki’ took to Twitter to wish a fan, who has been following the mass hero’s work for the past 20 years, on his birthday. The sweet gesture won hearts, proving that the ‘Khiladi’ is always there for his supporters.

Wishing you the happiest birthday dearest Debashri, May all your wishes come true♥️ I hope this makes you smile 😁Love and prayers always 🙏🏻 https://t.co/8UqqGbdpxI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2020

Akshay suffered a few setbacks during the early stages of his career but slowly established himself as a crowd puller. Over the past few years, he has starred in films with patriotic undertones and earned the respect of movie buffs.

The self-made star was last seen in the lively comedy Good Newwz, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, which did well at the box office despite releasing days after the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. His eagerly-awaited Sooryavanshi, directed by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, was slated to release in March but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The biggie, starring Katrina Kaif as the leading lady, is a cop drama and is expected to be a money-spinner.

He also has Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of the Tamil hit Kanchana, in his kitty. The flick features the ‘Angry Rathore’ in a scary new avatar that has piqued curiosity. The film is slated to hit screens directly on Hotstar (also known as Disney+ Hotstar), skipping the theatrical route.

He recently announced a film titled Raksha Bandhan, which revolves around the bond between a man and his ‘sisters’. Akshay also has Bell Bottom, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, in his kitty.