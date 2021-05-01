Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' to release directly on an OTT platform? Director reacts to the reports

A few websites recently reported that Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bell Bottom would release directly on an OTT platform, skipping the theatrical route due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Director Nikkhil Advani has now reacted to the rumours and confirmed that a 'digital only' release is being considered but the final decision will be taken by the production banner Pooja Entertainment.

"I believe it is being considered. But the final monetizing lies with Pooja Entertainment,” he told News 18.

If things work out, Bell Bottom will become the second Akshay Kumar movie to opt for a 'direct to direct' release. His much-hyped Laxmii, directed by noted filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last year and emerged as a 'digital blockbuster'. The horror-comedy featured the mass hero in the role of a man pocessed by the transgender person's spirit and proved to be a treat for those fond of commercial cinema. It, however, received mixed reviews from some critics as they felt the screenplay was not as good as expected. It remains to be seen whether Bell Bottom lives up to the expectations.

The film is touted to be a spy-thriller and features 'Akki' in a stylish new avatar, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. It stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady and is her first movie outside the Yash Raj Films banner. It has an impressive supporting cast that includes Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Adil Hussain.

Akshay, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. His eagerly-awaited cop drama Sooryavanshi was to hit the screens on April 30 but got postponed due to the pandemic. It stars Karina Kaif as the leading lady and reunites her with her Namaste London co-star. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Jackie Shroff. He also has Prithviraj, Atrangi Re and the action-comedy Bachchan Pandey in his kitty.