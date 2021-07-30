Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' to hit the screens on August 19

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday announced that his much-anticipated movie Bellbottom will arrive in cinemas on August 19.
The espionage thriller was originally scheduled to release in April this year, but was postponed to July 27 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India.
As the theatres open across the world and various parts of the country, the producers have locked a new release date for the movie.
"Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN. Date: August 19, 2021. Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19," Kumar posted on Twitter.
Vashu Bhagnani is backing the film along with Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.
Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bellbottom is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes.
Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film also features actors Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor.
