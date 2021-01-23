Akshay Kumar's movie 'Bachchan Pandey' to hit the screens on Republic Day next year

Akshay's movie 'Bachchan Pandey' to release next year

Actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that his much-anticipated action-comedy Bachchan Pandey will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022.

The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

"His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline @ArshadWarsi @NGEMovies," Kumar tweeted.

Farhad Samji, best known for Housefull 4, is directing the movie.

The cast also features actors Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film is currently being shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Kumar is also looking forward to the release of his Rohit Shetty-directed cop movie Sooryavanshi

