Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' to release on March 24, to be screened 24x7 in Mumbai theatres

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has preponed the release of his film Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar, by three days to March 24 following the Maharashtra government's decision to allow theatres to operate round-the-clock in the city.

The state government had last month cleared a proposal to allows shops, eateries and theatres in malls to remain open day and night.

The film will now hit the theatres on March 24, instead of its earlier release date of March 27.

"India's First Cop Universe... A new release day - Not Friday...but Tuesday And A new Initiative - Mumbai 24x7.

"With Sooryavanshi Mumbai theatres will be up and running , 24 x 7... AA RAHI HAI POLICE, 24th March 2020 Evening 6pm Onwards...#sooryavanshion24thmarch" Rohit posted on Instagram alongside a teaser that also features Ajay and Ranveer.

Akshay also shared the news on his official Twitter handle.

"Ain't no time for crime 'coz Aa Rahi Hai Police! #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide on 24th March. #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch" he wrote.

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's "Singham" and Ranveer Singh-starrer "Simmba". This is Akshay and Rohit's first project together.

The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, while Ajay and Ranveer are reprising their characters for extended cameos.