Akshaye Khanna feels no one will make a ‘Tanhaji’ with him

Akshaye Khanna is arguably one of the most popular and versatile performers in Bollywood. The actor, the son of Bollywood legend Vinod Khanna, has made a name for himself with his relatable reel image and sincere performances. During a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, the The Accidental Prime Minister actor said that he is aware of his limitations as an artiste and knows that he cannot carry a big movie on his own. Explaining this, he said that nobody will ever make a movie like Tanhaji with him in the lead as the ‘economics don’t work’.

Akshaye added that, unlike his contemporaries, he has no interest in turning producer as he is a rather ‘selfish’ artiste and often fails to get the larger picture.

“A producer has to be a person who readily gives in, but my creative energies are very selfish. I am very selfish, I think about myself and I don’t look at the larger picture,” he added.

The Dil Chahta Hai hero has often received rave reviews for his work much to the delight of his fans. While some actors appreciate being praised, Akshaye is an exception. The star said that he is a sensitive person and gets affected if someone praises or criticises his work.

While Akshaye has not been as active has some of his peers, he has been a part of quite a few notable projects of late. In 2017, he received positive reviews for his stellar act in the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Ittefaq. He also played a key role in Mom, the last movie of Sridevi’s legendary career. Last year, he grabbed plenty of attention with The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh. Akshaye stole the show with his feisty performance in the hard-hitting Section 375 and proved that he can deliver when needed. The 45-year-old was last seen in Sab Kushal Mangal that did not live up to expectations. One is likely to get clarity on his upcoming movies after the lockdown