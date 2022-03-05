Alessandro Nivola to be part of 'Kraven the Hunter'

Alessandro Nivola joins the cast of Sony's upcoming movie 'Kraven the Hunter'

The film will hit the screens on January 13, 2023

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Mar 05 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 16:07 ist
Actor Alessandro Nivola. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

 Actor Alessandro Nivola has boarded the cast of Sony's Kraven the Hunter movie.

According to Variety, Nivola will be playing one of the antagonists in the film, which features Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular Marvel anti-hero.

The film, based on one of Spider-Man’s oldest foes, also features actors Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe and Fred Hechinger.

Triple Frontier director J C Chandor will helm the movie which hails from Sony’s universe of Marvel characters.

Richard Wenk, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway have penned the screenplay.

In the Marvel Comics, Kraven is a vicious big game hunter named Sergei Kravinoff, and is also part of the original members of Spider-Man’s infamous rogues gallery, Sinister Six.

Since its debut in 1964 in the comics, the character has appeared in many animated series and video games adaptations of Spider-Man.

Kraven the Hunter is being produced by Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad. The project marks the third anti-hero movie in the Spider-Man universe, following “Venom” and the upcoming “Morbius”.

The film is set for release on January 13, 2023.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hollywood
Entertainment News
Hollywood films

What's Brewing

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

With fast-weakening rouble, Russians rush to shop

With fast-weakening rouble, Russians rush to shop

Kalaburagi’s dal gets what it long deserved, branding

Kalaburagi’s dal gets what it long deserved, branding

Don't want to repeat myself on screen: Huma Qureshi

Don't want to repeat myself on screen: Huma Qureshi

Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show

Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

For women, leisure on a leash?

For women, leisure on a leash?

 