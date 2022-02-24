Alia Bhatt as brothel madam to Ajay Devgn's powerful cameo: 5 reasons to look forward to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to hit the screens on Friday (January 25) much to the delight of Alia Bhatt fans. The biggie features the young star in the role of a brothel madam and marks her first collaboration with the ace filmmaker. The flick has garnered a fair deal of attention due to its trailer, a clear indication that it may emerge as a money-spinner. Here are five reasons to catch this larger-than-life drama 'First Day First Show'.

Alia's career-best performance?

Alia, who began her career with a glamorous character in the 2012 blockbuster Student of the Year, gave proof of her evolution as a performer when she essayed the role of a labourer from Bihar in Udta Punjab. She nailed the 'desi' accent, hitting it out of the park with her natural performance. She was at her vulnerable best in Raazi, a thriller where she played the role of a 'spy'. Gangubai Kathiawadi appears to be a showreel for her. Alia's accented Hindi and her swag were the biggest highlights of the trailer. Given the subject, she is likely to get ample scope to bring out the character's softer/humane side.

Brand SLB

Bhansali has over the years emerged as the go-to filmmaker for grand dramas with completely commercial narratives. Take Bajirao Mastani, for instance. The Ranveer Singh-starrer had everything--right from heavy-duty 'dialoguebaazi' to elevation scenes-- that one expects from a Bollywood biggie. Gangubai Kathiawadi is likely to deliver on these counts. The trailer featured several hard-hitting dialogues, highlighting the harsh realities associated with the flesh trade, which build an aura around the protagonist. This coupled with the top-notch production values should make the movie a feast for the audience.

Vijay Raaz to spring a surprise?

The legendary Sadashiv Amrapurkar received tremendous critical acclaim when he played the brothel madam 'Maharani', in Sadak. With Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vijay Raaz is set to do something similar. His new look has piqued the curiosity of fans even though some feel that an actor from the LGBTQ community should have played the part. It will be interesting to see whether he manages to silence this criticism with his work.

Musically sound

Bhansali's films have always been synonymous with catchy and well-shot songs. Padmaavat, for example, boasted of the well-received Ghoomar. Similarly, Saawariya featured the lively Jab Se Tere Naina, which became quite popular among the class audience, With Gangubai Kathiawadi, he has again hit the jackpot in this department. The haunting Jab Saiyaan has become quite popular because of Shreya Ghoshal's flawless rendition. Similarly, Dholida has proved to be an earworm due to his energetic beats. These songs might prove to be nothing short of spectacles if the execution is up to the mark.

A 'massy' special appearance

Ajay Devgn, who previously essayed a supporting role in Bhansali's cult movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, plays mafia don Karim Lala in the biggie. While he doesn't have too much screen time, the trailer suggests that Gangubai Kathiawadi will do justice to his 'star hero' image. His scenes with Alia are likely to be the film's emotional fulcrum.