Alia Bhatt hones writing skills amid COVID-19 lockdown

The 21-day long nationwide lockdown that was implemented to control the COVID-19 outbreak in India, has brought the film world and life in general to a standstill. This has, however, given stars an opportunity to pick up new skills and grow as individuals. Alia Bhatt, considered to be one of the most popular names in Bollywood, is using the break to hone her writing skills. The young woman recently revealed that she has enrolled for an online ‘creative writing’ course, which might help her master the craft of storytelling.

The Dear Zindagi heroine’s father and veteran director Mahesh Bhatt is regarded as a master storyteller and enthralled audiences with movies like Arth, Zakhm and Daddy. It remains to be seen if the 27-year-old eventually follows in her dad’s footsteps.

Alia is going through an eventful phase on the work front. Bollywood’s favourite ‘Student’ was last seen in Kalank that failed to live up to expectations. The Karan Johar-backed film featured a stellar cast that included Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu. She currently has the biggies Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) and Bhramastra in her kitty. The SS Rajamouli-helmed biggie features her as the leading lady opposite Ram Charan. The magnum opus, starring Jr NTR as the parallel lead, revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters. The magnum opus has a strong supporting cast that includes Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Ray Stevenson. It is slated to hit screens on January 8, 2021.

On the other hand, Brahmastra is touted to be a superhero flick and marks the first collaboration between Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. The film, the first installment of a trilogy, has a stellar cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan and Tollywood hero Nagarjuna.

She will also be seen in Sadak 2.