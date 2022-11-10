Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor bring home their baby girl

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor bring home their baby girl

Alia, who delivered her first baby on November 6, had announced the birth of her first child in a joint note by her and Ranbir on Instagram

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 10 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 14:52 ist
Alia Bhatt leaving the hospital. Credit: Twitter/@realm_of_kapoor

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted leaving the hospital with their baby girl on Thursday.

Alia donned an all black outfit while Ranbir Kapoor could be seen cradling their newborn as they departed from Sir HN Reliance Hospital. The new parents reached their home 'Vastu' on Thursday morning.

Also Read | Bollywood showers love on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat's baby girl

Alia, who delivered her first baby on November 6, had announced the birth of her first child in a joint note by her and Ranbir on Instagram.

It read: "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love, love, love. Alia and Ranbir."

The couple, who started dating in 2018 on the sets of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, got married earlier this year in April.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ranbir Kapoor
alia bhatt
Entertainment News
bollywood

What's Brewing

What makes a great music documentary?

What makes a great music documentary?

Schumacher's F1 car sells for record $15 million

Schumacher's F1 car sells for record $15 million

No 'safe' haven for women journalists

No 'safe' haven for women journalists

Breast cancer: A closer look at the urban-rural divide

Breast cancer: A closer look at the urban-rural divide

Who’s driving climate change?

Who’s driving climate change?

 