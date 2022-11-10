Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor bring home their baby girl

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted leaving the hospital with their baby girl on Thursday.

Alia donned an all black outfit while Ranbir Kapoor could be seen cradling their newborn as they departed from Sir HN Reliance Hospital. The new parents reached their home 'Vastu' on Thursday morning.

Alia, who delivered her first baby on November 6, had announced the birth of her first child in a joint note by her and Ranbir on Instagram.

It read: "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love, love, love. Alia and Ranbir."

The couple, who started dating in 2018 on the sets of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, got married earlier this year in April.