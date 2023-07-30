'Rocky Aur Rani...' earns Rs 27 cr in 2 days

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' earns Rs 27 cr in 2 days

Johar's banner Dharma Productions shared the film's updated box office figures on social media.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai ,
  • Jul 30 2023, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 16:44 ist
Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt dance during a promotional event for their film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' in Kolkata. Credit: PTI File Photo

 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar in his 25th year as a filmmaker, has minted Rs 27.15 crore at the domestic box office in two days, the makers said Sunday.

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, the family entertainer hit the screens on Friday.

Johar's banner Dharma Productions shared the film's updated box office figures on social media.

"The celebrations of love get bigger & louder at the box office - your prem for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is unstoppable!" the production house captioned the post on Twitter.

According to Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani... collected Rs 16.05 crore on the second day after its release, bringing up its total earnings from Rs 11.10 crore to Rs 27.15 crore.

The film follows the love story of Rocky and Rani, who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures. It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

