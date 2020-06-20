Alia Bhatt’s ‘Sadak 2’ to skip theatrical release amid COVID-19 crisis? Co-producer Mukesh Bhatt reacts to the rumours

There’s no denying the fact that Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular and talented stars in Bollywood. A powerhouse performer, she enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her impressive screen presence and intelligent selection of roles. Hindi cinema’s favourite ‘Student’ will soon be seen in Sadak 2, one of the most eagerly-awaited movies of the year. A few websites had recently reported that the film might get a digital only release, as opposed to a theatrical one, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Co-producer Mukesh Bhatt has, now, reacted to the speculation and made it clear that nothing is set in stone. Speaking to Midday, he said that the decision can only be taken once the shoot is wrapped up. He added that the shoot of Sadak 2 will resume in the first week of July.

“We got the go-ahead [from Film City] yesterday. So, we are putting things in order and will soon [determine] the studio we can shoot in. We will have to build a small set for the song,” said Bhatt.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda- Ananya Panday to Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan: Fresh pairings to look forward to

Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, is a sequel to the yesteryear classic Sadak and marks the director’s return to filmmaking after a hiatus. The cast includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and actor-director Pooja Bhatt.

Coming back to Alia, she is going through a difficult phase on the work front. The star was last seen in the Karan Johar-backed Kalank , which did not do well at the box office. The Raazi heroine will soon be turning her attention to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which features her in the role of a brothel madam.

She also has the SS Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), featuring Tollywood heroes Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads, in her kitty. She will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra