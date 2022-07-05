Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' to release on Netflix in August

The Mumbai-set dark comedy stars Bhatt alongside actors Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew.

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 05 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 16:10 ist
The film explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in the city, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds. Credit: Instagram/ @netflix_in

Actor Alia Bhatt's maiden production venture "Darlings" is set to premiere on Netflix on August 5, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Bhatt has produced the film through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Netflix took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film, which marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen.

"Can a frog and scorpion be friends? Darlings, watch on August 5, only on Netflix," the caption read.

Bhatt, 29, also shared the film's teaser on her Instagram page and wrote, "It's just a tease Darlings".

The film explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in the city, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

This will be Bhatt's second release of the year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi", which had opened theatrically in February.

"Darlings" features music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics from veteran writer Gulzar.

