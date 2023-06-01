Alia Bhatt's grandfather Narendranath Razdan no more

Actor Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather, Narendranath Razdan, died in Mumbai on Thursday. He was battling a prolonged ailment which led to his demise. He was unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt took to social media to announce the demise of her 'hero'. She also posted a clip from his 92nd birthday, which saw close members of the family in attendance. She wrote-

"My grandpa. My hero ♥️

Played golf till 93

Worked till 93

Made the best omelette

Told the best stories

Played the violin

Played with his great granddaughter

Loved his cricket

Loved his sketching

Loved his family

& till the very last moment.. loved his life! ♥️

My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give!

Until we meet again ♥️" (sic).

Alia's mom Soni Razdan also penned a heartfelt note for her dad, Narendranath Razdan.