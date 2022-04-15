Alia-Ranbir wedding: Katrina sends her wishes to couple

Alia-Ranbir wedding: Katrina Kaif sends best wishes to star couple

Katrina and Ranbir dated for nearly six years before calling it quits in 2016

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 15 2022, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 16:56 ist
Katrina has acted alongside Ranbir in a few movies. Credit: PTI Photo/AFP Photo

Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the nuptial knot on Thursday and the entire B-Town erupted in celebrations.

Among the celebrations, the early wishes came from Ranbir's ex-flame Katrina Kaif, who extended her best wishes to the newly-wed couple through her social media.

Katrina took to her Instagram and posted the picture of the couple in the story section. She wrote under the picture, "Congratulations to u both - all the love and happiness @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor (sic)."

Katrina and Ranbir dated for nearly six years before they parted ways in 2016. Their last film together was the Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos.

While Katrina got married to Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal in December last year in Jaipur in a private ceremony, Ranbir and Alia exchanged wedding vows in Mumbai at the Sanju actor's Vastu residence.

Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal, who has worked with Ranbir in Sanju and with Alia in Raazi,  too congratulated the couple on their special day.

Other celebs who congratulated Ranbir and Alia on their wedding day are Dil Dhadakane Do filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Samantha, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Deepika Padukone.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

alia bhatt
Katrina Kaif
Entertainment News
Ranbir Kapoor
bollywood

What's Brewing

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Couple's dance video goes viral

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Couple's dance video goes viral

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Keep your skin hydrated in hot weather

Keep your skin hydrated in hot weather

Covid cases in Shanghai surge amid growing public anger

Covid cases in Shanghai surge amid growing public anger

DH Radio | Motherhood and Maternal Mortality Rate

DH Radio | Motherhood and Maternal Mortality Rate

Railways to mark 170 years of service on Saturday

Railways to mark 170 years of service on Saturday

Corporate philanthropy: Altruism or badge of honour?

Corporate philanthropy: Altruism or badge of honour?

 