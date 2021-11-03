Why Kajol didn't wish SRK for his birthday

All his wishes came true when his son came back home: Kajol on SRK's birthday

Aryan, 23, was in Arthur Road jail for three weeks following his arrest in a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship off the city coast

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 03 2021, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 22:06 ist
Actor Kajol. Credit: AFP File Photo

Bollywood star Kajol said all the wishes of her superstar friend Shah Rukh Khan has came true as his son Aryan came home on bail.

Many fans and industry friends, colleagues including Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, among others wished Shah Rukh on his 56th birthday on Tuesday via social media.

But Kajol did not post a wish for him.

During a QnA session on Instagram on Wednesday, Kajol was asked why she didn't wish the star on his birthday yesterday, the actor said, "What more can I wish him? I think all his wishes came true when his son (Aryan Khan) came back home."

Aryan, 23, was in Arthur Road jail for three weeks following his arrest in a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship off the city coast. He was released on bail on October 30.

Regarded as one of the best onscreen couple, both Shah Rukh and Kajol share a close bond on and off camera. The two have worked together on movies like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name is Khan, Dilwale, among others. 

