All together in getting Sushant's family justice: Bhupender Yadav

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2020, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 16:42 ist
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Credit: PTI Photo

With the issue of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide gaining significance in poll-bound Bihar, senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on Friday said people are together in getting his family justice. 

"A spontaneous debate has begun in the society after the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, who made a name in the cine world after coming out of Bihar. Many questions, including the evils of nepotism, have been emerging from the society. We are all together in bringing justice to Sushant's family," Yadav, a BJP national general secretary, said in a tweet in Hindi. 

Yadav is the BJP's in-charge for Bihar affairs. 

Rajput (34), who had starred in films such as 'Chichhore', 'Kai Po Che' and 'Kedarnath', was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

While Mumbai Police has been probing the matter, it has become a significant issue in Bihar, where politicians of different parties have alleged a deeper conspiracy behind his death and sought probe on these lines. 

Bihar Police has registered an FIR to probe the case on the complaint of the actor's family members.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

