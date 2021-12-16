Allu Arjun apologises to scribe for delay at press meet

Allu Arjun apologises to irate journalist after delay at press meet

Irked by the Pushpa team's delay, a Kannada journalist had slammed Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 16 2021, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 22:24 ist
Allu Arjun. Credit: IANS Photo

Pushpa star Allu Arjun apologised to an irate Kannada film journalist after the actor's team arrived late for a press meet to promote his movie in Bengaluru.

With Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair, 'Pushpa' is all set to hit the screens on Friday.

During a promotional visit on Wednesday, Allu Arjun and his team had arrived late at the venue in Bengaluru.

Also Read: 'Pushpa' pre-release business: Will Allu Arjun's movie reach break-even in Telugu states?

Irked by the Pushpa team's delay, a Kannada journalist had slammed Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others.

"You and your team informed that press meet is scheduled at 11:15, and you have come at 1:15, is it fair?" the journalist questioned. "We are here since then, with all the cameras around, waiting for you people," he said.

Allu Arjun has apologised to the journalist. "We have flown here all the way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru in a private jet. There was fog, and we had to follow the travel criteria."

"Anyways, sorry for being late. But it was not intentional," the actor said.

Though the journalist sounded rude, Allu Arjun's timely response let them settle the issue.

Responding to this incident, some netizens think the journalist was a bit rude, while others think it is the right thing to do when the celebrities do not respect others' time.

"When cross-state promotions happen, the media people are most inviting, while this time, the journalist was a bit rude. He could have said the same thing in a simpler way," one user wrote.

"Someone had to remind these celebrities about them not being punctual," another commented.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Entertainment News
allu arjun
press meet

What's Brewing

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again

Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

 