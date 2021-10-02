Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' gets a new release date

Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa' avoids clash with '83', gets a new release date

The film will, however, clash with 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 02 2021, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 13:38 ist
The official poster of 'Pushpa'. Credit: IMDb

Tollywood star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa will hit the screens on December 17, the makers confirmed on Saturday. The biggie was originally slated to hit the screens on Christmas but the plan was dropped to avoid a clash with the Bollywood movie 83, starring Ranveer Singh. That said, the flick is set to lock horns with the Hollywood movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which features Tom Holland in the lead. The consensus is that the clash is likely to affect Pushpa's collections in the Hindi belt and in urban markets but Allu Arjun's star power will help it emerge as a hit in the Telugu states provided the content is up to the mark.

Pushpa is touted to be a 'massy' action drama and revolves around the issue of smuggling. It features 'Bunny' in a new avatar, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. The Sukumar-helmed film was to be made with Mahesh Babu in the lead but 'Prince' opted out of the project due to 'creative differences' with the filmmaker. The role was soon offered to Allu Arjun who took it up in no time. 

Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the mass hero. Her first look from the film has garnered attention, which indicates that this may prove to be a gamechanger for the 'Karnataka Crush'. The flick features Fahadh Faasil, the star of movies such as C U Soon and Malik, as the antagonist and marks his Telugu debut. He, however, is likely to feature prominently only in Pushpa 2

83, on the other hand, is a sports drama that revolves around India's triumph in the 1983 cricket world cup. It features Ranveer as Kapil Dev and has the potential to be a gamechanger for the Befikre star. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem and Pankaj Tripathi

