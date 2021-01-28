Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa’ to hit the screens on August 13

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that his upcoming movie Pushpa will hit the screens on August 13. The mass hero urged fans to watch the biggie in theatres and added that he is hoping to ‘recreate the magic’ with the film. He shared a new poster of the pan-India flick, creating a great deal of buzz among fans.

#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021

Pushpa, directed by noted filmmaker Sukumar, is a hard-hitting drama that revolves around the smuggling mafia. It features ‘Bunny’ in the role of a lorry driver. The actor’s rugged new look, which has garnered a fair deal of attention, is likely to be a highlight of the movie.

The film stars actor Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and will mark her first collaboration with Allu Arjun. The ‘Karnataka Crush’ essays the role of a government officer in Pushpa and many feel that the magnum opus will be a gamechanger for her.

Interestingly, the film was originally offered to Mahesh Babu but things did not work out as the Spyder star opted out of the project due to ‘creative differences. The role was soon offered to Allu Arjun, who took it up in no time.

Pushpa’s music is being composed by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad, who had previously collaborated with the ‘Stylish Star’ for films such as Arya and Duvvada Jagannadham. It remains to be seen whether he is able to deliver the goods again.

Allu Arjun, meanwhile, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He was last seen in the Sankranti biggie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which did well at the box office despite facing competition from Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Allu Arjun had earlier announced that he would be teaming up with filmmaker Sriram Venu for a movie titled Icon. The project has, however, apparently being put on hold for the time being.