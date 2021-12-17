Allu Arjun to watch 'Pushpa' with fans in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun to watch 'Pushpa: The Rise' with fans in Hyderabad

Pshpha revolves around smuggling features Allu Arjun in the role of a lorry driver

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 17 2021, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 16:36 ist
Actor Allu Arjun. Credit: IANS Photo

The Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise  hit the screens on Friday, receiving a positive response from the mass audience. 

It is reported that Allu Arjun, also known as the 'Stylish Star', has decided to watch Pushpa: The Rise along with his fans at a special screening in Hyderabad's famous theatre, Sandhya 70MM.

Allu Arjun will be joined by his co-star Rashmika Mandanna and director Sukumar. Initial responses to the performances in Pushpa: The Rise have been positive, though the slow pace of the second half of the movie has not gone down well with critics.

The narrative of the movie, which is being released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, centres around red sandalwood smuggling.

Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Ajay Gosh and Anasuya Bharadwaj are the other principal actors in the film. Devi Sri Prasad is its music composer.

Pushpa: The Rise
allu arjun
pushpa
Telugu cinema
Tollywood

