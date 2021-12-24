Allu Arjun's star power to Rashmika as 'Srivalli' : 5 reasons why 'Pushpa: The Rise' exceeded expectations in Hindi

Actor Allu Arjun's latest movie Pushpa: The Rise, which hit the screens on December 17, has emerged as a major success in the North Indian states. The Hindi-dubbed version raked in an impressive Rs 26.9 crore (net) in the first week despite facing competition from the Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: No Way Home. In fact, it has outperformed straight Hindi films such as Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is no mean feat. Here is a look at the main reasons behind the overwhelming response to the flick.

Allu Arjun's star power

Allu Arjun enjoys a strong fan following the Hindi belt even though he has never starred in a Bollywood film. The dubbed versions of Bunny-starrers such as DJ and Sarrainodu emerged as digital blockbusters on YouTube. The audience loves his distinct look and ability to carry 'massy' action sequences. Moreover, Allu Arjun's effortless dancing style has established him as the choice of the 'Gen Y' audience. His popularity helped the Sukumar-helmed movie take a good start.

Rashmika magic

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli, too is reasonably popular in the Hindi market. Her film Geetha Govindam's Hindi version garnered attention because of her innocent looks and crackling chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda. The popular duo impressed fans with their work in Dear Comrade, which has received 295 million views on the Goldmines Telefilms YouTube channel in nearly two years Her bold new avatar in Pushpa: The Rise piqued the curiosity as fans were eager to know whether she would be able to do justice to the most challenging of her career.

The timing

The overwhelming response to Baahubali helped Tollywood become the toast of Indian cinema, thus breaking the language barrier. The industry garnered attention again when Saaho did well in the Hindi market despite negative reviews The box office performance of these Prabhas movies made even casual fans take a keen interest in Telugu cinema. Despite this, major Telugu movies didn't get a simultaneous release in Hindi, something that created a void. Pushpa: The Rise fulfilled this craving quite well.

Musically sound

Music normally plays a big role in helping a film garner attention prior to its release. This is exactly where Pushpa: The Rise hit the right notes. The album had something for everyone. The soulful Srivali appealed to those fond of romantic tracks. The lively Oo Bolega became popular among the female crowd with its hard-hitting lyrics. Saami and Mera Adda too piqued the curiosity of fans.

The content itself

There is a perception that the tastes of the audience have changed to such an extent over the years that mass cinema is no longer the order of the day. The reality, however, is quite different as fans still crave 'paisa vasool' entertainment. One got strong proof of this when Sooryavanshi, an action-packed cop drama, ended Bollywood's wait for a blockbuster under the 'new normal' this Diwali. Pushpa: The Rise with its punch dialogues and elevation scenes catered to the masses. The fact that it is set in the Telugu heartland helped it hold its own against No Way Home especially in the smaller cities.