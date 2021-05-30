Allu Sirish's upcoming film titled 'Prema Kadanta'

Allu Sirish's upcoming film titled 'Prema Kadanta'

Allu Sirish took to Instagram to share the posters of the movie

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 30 2021, 13:02 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 13:11 ist
The official poster of 'Prema Kadanta'. Credit: Twitter/@AlluSirish

Actors Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are set to star in a romance drama titled Prema Kadanta, the makers announced on Sunday.

Apart from the title reveal, the first look of the Telugu film was also released on the occasion of Sirish's birthday.

The actor, whose last film appearance was 2019's ABCD - American Born Confused Desi, took to Instagram to share the posters of the movie.

"Excited and happy to share the 2 first looks of Prema Kadanta. #PremaKadanta @anuemmanuel @ga2pictures @rakeshsashii," Sirish captioned the post.

Anu is known for films like Agnyaathavaasi and Naa Peru Surya.

Directed by Rakesh Sashii, the film is produced by GA2 Pictures and presented by Sirish's father and Telugu legend Allu Aravind in association with Shri Tirumala Production

