Always had the urge to be an artist: Siddhant Chaturvedi on his career

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been living the dream. The actor, who impressed the audience as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has a packed slate in the coming months.

As he climbs up the ladder, the actor recently looked back at his journey through a heartfelt social media post.

Talking about his journey, Siddhant took to his social media handle and shared a note that read, "Inside Edge mein Bowling seekhi... Gully boy mein Rap seekha... Bunty Aur Babli mein kya? Kisko Thuga bhaiya?! - Kismat ko Thuga hai, Aur kya. Sabko laga ladka Naukri payega, Settle ho jayega, Kundali mein Vyapar bhi tha... Magar ladka toh andar se Kalakaar hi tha..."

Coming from the small town of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, the actor has come a long way courtesy of his performances in every project that he has been a part of. With his most recent release being Bunty Aur Babli 2' the actor has got the chance to play a proper Hindi masala film hero and by the looks of it in the trailer, the actor seems to have done a good job.

Siddhant's slate of upcoming projects seems impressive with films like Phone Bhoot , Shakun Batra's untitled movie, Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.