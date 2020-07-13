Amazon Prime Video’s new series ‘Bandish Bandits’ to release on August 4

Amazon Prime Video, on Monday, confirmed that the eagerly-awaited web series Bandish Bandits is set to stream on the popular platform from August 4. The romantic-drama revolves around what happens when two people from different musical backgrounds fall in love under unexpected circumstances. The show, produced/created by Amritpal Singh Bindra, has been directed by Anand Tiwari of Love Per Square Foot Fame and features 10 episodes.

Bandish Bandits stars upcoming actors Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhary as the lead pair, which has created a buzz among a section of the audience. According to the producer, the series might help the two scale new heights as it has a ‘global appeal’.

“While elements of the show are rooted firmly in Indian tradition and values, this is without doubt a modern musical romance that will appeal to a global audience. We can’t wait to take Prime members on a journey of love, differences and discovery, led by the supremely talented Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, against a backdrop of soulful music,” he added.

The cast includes Bollywood veteran Naseeruddin Shah, Siddharth actor Rajesh Tailang and Atul Kulkarni.

The digital revolution has redefined the tenets of the entertainment industry, opening new avenues for the aam aadmi. Amazon Prime Video has entertained the target audience with well-received originals such as The Family Man, Breathe and Mirzapur. Similarly, Netflix has made a solid impact with shows such as Sacred Games and Ghoul. The likes of Voot (Marzi, The Raikar Case), Zee5/AltBalaji (Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain), Sony LIV (Your Honor) and Hotstar (Aarya) too have made their presence felt.

It remains to be seen whether Bandish Bandits live upto expectations, adding a new dimension to the streaming revolution