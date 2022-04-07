Amazon Studios acquires Priyanka Chopra's new movie 'Ending Things'

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Anthony Mackie's upcoming action film Ending Things has been bagged by Amazon Studios.

According to Deadline, the movie was acquired by the Hollywood studio after a round of competitive bidding.

To be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan, Ending Things is said to be similar to James Cameron’s 1994 action-comedy True Lies.

The film will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her business partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well.

But she comes to realise she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out, read the official synopsis.

Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment will produce Ending Things with Inspire Entertainment and Mackie’s Make It With Gravy Productions.

Priyanka's recent release was The Matrix Resurrections and she wrapped the romantic comedy Text For You, opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as Amazon limited series Citadel.

Mackie, the star of Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, made his directorial debut with drama movie Spark, featuring King Richard actor Saniyya Sidney as Claudette Colvin, an unsung pioneer of the Civil Rights era.

He also finished shooting for Rupert Wyatt's Desert Warrior and is attached to play Captain America in the fourth movie in the Marvel franchise.