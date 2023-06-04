Amid dating rumours, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda papped returning from holiday

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is known for his roles in Gully Boy, Phone Boot and Gehraiyaan, has been making headlines for his professional as well as personal life for quite some time. The star is rumoured to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

While there are several reports of them hanging out together and attending parties, for the very first time, the alleged couple were spotted together. Reportedly, Siddhant and Navya were returning from their quick getaway in Goa.

Paparazzi spotted Siddhant and Navya exiting the airport together. This was apparently the first time the duo was spotted in a single frame.

News of Siddhant dating Navya is doing rounds online for quite some time and has been one of the most-talked-about topics in showbiz.

Well, it is a known fact that celebrities' personal lives are subject to speculation and rumours and nothing is certain in their lives.

Looks like only time will tell how their relationship takes shape in the coming days.

On the work front, Siddhant is busy with multiple projects and will be soon seen in the action-packed romantic ride Yudhra.