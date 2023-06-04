Siddhant, Navya papped as they return from holiday

Amid dating rumours, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda papped returning from holiday

News of Siddhant dating Navya is doing rounds online for quite sometime and was one of the most-talked about topic in the showbiz

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 04 2023, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 19:56 ist
Siddhant and Navya spotted together at the Mumbai airport on their from Goa. Credit: Instagram/@manav.manglani

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is known for his roles in Gully Boy, Phone Boot and Gehraiyaan, has been making headlines for his professional as well as personal life for quite some time. The star is rumoured to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

While there are several reports of them hanging out together and attending parties, for the very first time, the alleged couple were spotted together. Reportedly, Siddhant and Navya were returning from their quick getaway in Goa.

Paparazzi spotted Siddhant and Navya exiting the airport together. This was apparently the first time the duo was spotted in a single frame.

News of Siddhant dating Navya is doing rounds online for quite some time and has been one of the most-talked-about topics in showbiz.

Well, it is a known fact that celebrities' personal lives are subject to speculation and rumours and nothing is certain in their lives.

Looks like only time will tell how their relationship takes shape in the coming days.

On the work front, Siddhant is busy with multiple projects and will be soon seen in the action-packed romantic ride  Yudhra.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

The ‘other’ Maldives

The ‘other’ Maldives

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

 