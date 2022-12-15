Amitabh Bachchan concludes filming for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday announced that he has wrapped shooting for the 14th season of his popular quiz reality show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".
Bachchan shared the news on his official blog, posting several pictures from the sets of the long-running show.
"The last day of the show and the greetings from them that work so hard to make KBC what it is... A farewell or a bye to be back hopefully next year again... And the return gift from me... A moment of DEEWAR... and the emotions," the 80-year-old veteran wrote in the blog.
“KBC” season 14 premiered on Sony Entertainment Channel in August and will conclude later this month.
Bachchan has hosted "KBC" since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Besides hosting the popular show, the veteran star had a busy 2022 as he featured in five films -- "Jhund", "Runway 34", "Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva", "Goodbye" and "Uunchai".
