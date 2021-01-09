Amitabh Bachchan reaches 45 mn followers on Twitter

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 09 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 14:36 ist
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday clocked 45 million followers on Twitter.

The 78-year-old star is one of the most active Bollywood personalities on Twitter. He is also present on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, among others and has a personal blog on Tumblr.

Taking to Twitter, the actor thanked one of his fans, who posted an old black-and-white picture of a young Bachchan, seeking blessings from his late father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

On the photo, the fan wrote, "45 million started with the blessings of Pujya Maa and Pujya Babuji."

Recalling the moment, Bachchan said, "The picture says a lot more.. It’s the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident... It's the first time ever I saw my father breaking down! A concerned little Abhishek looks on!"

In 1982, Bachchan had suffered a fatal accident while shooting an action scene for Manmohan Desai's "Coolie" in Bangalore.

He was hospitalised and it took him several months to fully recover. The megastar often describes his life post the accident as a rebirth.

The actor currently has 29 million followers on Facebook and 24.5 million on Instagram.

At the moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the most popular Twitter profile in India, with 64.7 million followers.

On the work front, the veteran actor will next feature in Ayan Mukherji-directed "Brahmastra", Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund" and Rumi Jaffrey’s "Chehre".

He recently joined the cast of “Mayday”, being directed by actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn.

