Amitabh Bachchan remembers Rishi Kapoor: No one could lip-sync like him

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 14 2020, 12:29 ist
Kapoor passed away on April 30 aged 67 after a two year long battle with leukemia. Credit: PTI Photo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday remembered late actor Rishi Kapoor’s “passion” for cinema, saying nobody could match the “genuineness” his friend had while lip-syncing to a song.

"No one but no one could lip-sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor... just look at the passion in his expression. Incredible, even at this age and at an event the genuineness is simply unforgettable,” Bachchan wrote on Twitter alongside a photograph of Kapoor singing and dancing with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

The 77-year-old actor and Kapoor have worked in several films together, including "Kabhie Kabhie", "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Naseeb", "Coolie", "Ajooba" and “102 Not Out”.

