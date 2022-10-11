Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about his father and ancestral home on KBC 14

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is celebrating his 80th birthday today, reminisced about his ancestral house and his father, legendary poet and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan, while answering a question asked by veteran actress and wife Jaya Bachchan.
Jaya asked Big B, during the birthday special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, that if he had a time machine, which year he would go back to and why.
Amitabh Bachchan at 80: Still a delight, keeps getting better, say directors old and new
Big B recollected his memories from the past with his father and his old house was shown with lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem Madhushala playing in the background.
In the latest promo of KBC 14, Big B was seen getting emotional while meeting his son Abhishek Bachchan and wife Jaya on the sets of the show. They were also seen asking him interesting questions. A special orchestra playing the tunes from his 1978 film Don surprised Big B and he said: "I have no words, but I will never forget this day."
As Big B turns 80, special film fest to showcase his 11 iconic films
KBC 14 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
