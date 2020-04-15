Amitabh Bachchan’s post about his first photoshoot goes viral

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, recently shared a throwback photo from his first shoot for a magazine.

In the snap, clicked after the release of his debut movie Saath Hindustani (1969), he is seen in a dashing avatar that he carries like a boss. His raw looks gel with the mood of the shoot and up its recall value big time.

Big B said that he was ‘goaded’ into taking part in the shoot and added that he was quite shy and self-conscious back then.

‘Megastar’ entered the film world with a supporting role in the above-mentioned Saath Hindustani and added a new dimension to his career. He received rave reviews for his performance in Aanand and proved his mettle. It was, however, his powerful act in the 1973 release Zanjeer that established him as Bollywood’s ‘Angry Young Man’. Bachchan subsequently starred in movies like Sholay, Namak Haraam, Don, Trishul and Chupke Chupke and consolidated his standing in the industry.

He suffered a few setbacks in the 90s but stayed in the limelight courtesy well-received flicks like Hum and Khuda Gawah. The 2000 release Mohabbatein proved to be a gamechanger for ‘Shahenshah’ and helped him make a transition to mature roles.

Coming to present, he was last seen in the Tollywood biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that hit screen on October 2, 2019 and opened to a good response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The film featured Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The supporting cast included names such as Vijay Sethupati, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu and Ravi Kishan.

Big B will next be seen in Jhund, which features him in a new avatar. He also has Gulabo Sitabo in his kitty. The film has grabbed a fair deal of attention as it marks his first collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana.