Amitabh Bachchan says poems penned by his father are his companions amid battle with Covid-19

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday (July 26), took to Twitter to post a video on which he is seen reading poems penned by his father and noted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Big B revealed that the poems are his companions in his battle against Covid-19.

T 3606 - बाबूजी की कविता के कुछ पल । वो इसी तरह गाया करते थे कवि सम्मेलनों में । अस्पताल के अकेले पन में उनकी बहुत याद आती है, और उन्हीं के शब्दों से अपनी सूनी रातों को आबाद करता हूँ । pic.twitter.com/KmSJoliQmz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 26, 2020

The ‘Megastar’ and his son Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for the virus a few days ago much to the shock of his fans. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya too tested positive for Covid-19 the next day, adding to the worries of their near and dear ones. AB Sr has been keeping in touch with well-wishers through social media. He had recently thanked healthcare workers for being the country’s backbone in what many feel are testing times. He had also dismissed reports of him beating the virus.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the film industry to a standstill as the release dates of major movies were pushed back to protect the health of the janta. Sooryavanshi, Vijay’s Master, the Nani starrer V and Radhe are some of the biggies that failed to keep their date with the audience. The coronavirus crisis and the resulting lockdown forced the makers of movies such as Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin and Law to opt for a digital only release. Apart from the Bachchans, the likes of Raju Kher, TV star Parth Samthaan and veteran actor Kiran Kumar too tested positive for the virus.

Coming back to Big B, he was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo that released directly on Amazon Prime Video and skipped the theatrical route. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, received rave reviews from the target audience and is considered to be a hit. Big B will next be seen in Jhund, which features him in a new avatar, and Chehere. He also has the Karan Johar-backed Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in his kitty.