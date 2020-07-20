Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Covid-19 warriors

Amitabh Bachchan shares a few lines from a Harivansh Rai Bachchan poem as he pays tribute to Covid-19 warriors

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 15:06 ist

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday (July 19), took to Twitter to pay tribute to healthcare workers for leading the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.  The 'Megastar' shared a moving poem,  originally penned by his father and renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, to highlight the 'never give up attitude' of frontliners.

Big B was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday (July 11). His son and Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan too tested positive for the virus, leaving fans in a state of shock. Aishwarya Rai and Aradhya tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday (July 12). adding to the worries of their near and dear ones. 'Aish' was eventually admitted to a hospital after self-isolating for a few days.

The coronavirus crisis has brought the film industry to a standstill as the release dates of quite a few biggies were pushed back.. Radhe, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, the Vijay-starrer Master and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar are just a few movies that did not hit screens as planned. Moreover, the shoots of big ticket movies like Jersey and Radhe Shyam were put on hold to prevent large crowds.

The Covid-19 pandemic, however, helped the digital medium emerge as the proverbial knight in shining armour. The makers of films such as Ghoomketu, Ponmagal Vandhal and Ragini Prajwal's Law opted for a direct digital release, skipping the theatrical route. Flicks such as The Big Bull, Dil Bechara, and Laxmmi Bomb too are slated to release directly on streaming platforms.

Coming back to Big B, he remains one of the busiest actors in the industry. The 'Megastar' was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and received rave reviews from all corners. He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Jhund, which has created a buzz due to its gripping teaser, and Chehere (co-starring Emraan Hashmi). The veteran actor also has Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in his kitty.

 

