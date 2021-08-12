Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre' to hit the screens on August 27

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that his upcoming film Chehre will hit the screens on August 27. He shared a dialogue promo, which created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The film was to be released last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers targeted an April release date but the plan was dropped due to an increase in coronavirus cases. It is likely to keep its date with the audience this time around.

Chehre is touted to be a thriller and it has been directed by Rumi Jafry, who wrote the screenplay of films such as Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 and Biwi No 1. He had previously wielded the microphone for flicks such as Life Partner and God Tussi Great Ho. The film features Emraan Hashmi as the parallel lead and marks his first collaboration with Big B. Judging by the trailer, it revolves around the adventures of a lawyer, played by the 'Shahenshah', who believes in a unique brand of justice.

The supporting cast includes the likes of Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Krystle D'Souza. Kriti Kharbanda was to play the leading lady but she left the project. She was soon replaced by the Fittrat star.

Coming back to Bachchan, he is going through a busy phase on the professional front. He recently began work on the pan-India movie Project K, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It is directed by Nag Ashwin, who garnered attention with the critically-acclaimed movie Mahanati. Big B will be seen in a key role in the Karan Johar-backed Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair. He also has Jhund and the Hindi remake/adaptation of the Hollywood film The Intern in his kitty.

Hashmi, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the Hindi adaptation of Ezra.